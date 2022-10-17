Denim On Denim: The Fall Staple Is Making Its Trendy Rounds

Have you noticed denim slowly making its way up the trends-to-watch list? Sure, a pair of jeans or denim jacket is a go-to this time of year, but the textile is taking it a step further with the resurgence of maxi skirts, Y2K styles, and the Diesel brand.

The level of versatility when it comes to denim is unmatched, and, dare I say, is the most important staple in your wardrobe. Everything pairs well with denim, including different washes of its material, and with the 90s and early 2000s becoming the “it” aesthetic, we’re seeing the material thrive in a modern way. Brands like Samaria Leah and Theophilio are reworking denim to bring a fresh perspective to a traditional piece, such as SL’s stitched Scoop Pant ($125) or TP’s SS23 teal-ish oversized co-ord.

A model walks the runway at the Diesel fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 23, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

Why is the denim craze happening as of late? Maybe it has a lot to do with Diesel. Even though it’s not new to the fashion realm, it has gotten around a few mood boards with its latest Creative Director Glenn Martens taking charge. We all remember where we were on the day of its FW22 show. An explosion of denim in unbelievable ways from the long sleeve slit T-HILDY-LS ($425) top to the enlarged light acid wash B-SKIRTY ($1,195) and, of course, the leather facade coordinate ($225). There’s no doubt that collection contributed largely to the kick-off of one of fashion’s most sought-after trends.

There are a few denim pieces this fashion editor has their eye on, such as a Jaded London’s Liberty dress ($113) that doubles as a corset and maxi skirt separate, The Jean tank top by Jean Paul Gaultier ($990), and H&M’s beige wash star jeans ($50). With each garment being its standout, styling is easy with light accessories and an eye-catching bag – like Ciriaco’s upcoming Ashley bag in black denim.

Whether you’re looking for inspo or love a good look, we’ve rounded up our favorite denim looks from some of your favorite celebs and fashionistas on Instagram to add to your style board this season.