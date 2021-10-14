Courtesy of Brand

Extra, extra! Read all about it! Daily Paper and Nigerian brand Wekafore have joined forces to present a one-of-a-kind capsule. The Afro-futuristic collection is titled ‘The Spirit Don’t Die’ and was created to exalt African heritage and to shed light on a Nigerian musician and activist, Fela Kuti. Kuti is known to be the pioneer of Afrobeat and for his outspoken activism on politics. “Like Fela, the pieces are very punk, very psychedelic and very African at the same time,” said Wekaforé Maniu Jibril, founder of Wekafore.

Wekafore was founded in 2013 as a testament to the dreams of Jibril’s grandfather, a tailor who spent his life in the village and never got the chance to see fashion in the city life. Since the brand’s debut, Jibril has been committed to increasing Africa’s representation in fashion. Daily Paper is another fashion brand fueled by the rich heritage of Africa, so it made perfect sense for the two brands to team up. Together, they amplify their celebration of the motherland and form a new generation of African designers.

The limited collection offers an assortment of bold pieces honoring Africa’s past while simultaneously providing a vision for the future. An outline of Fela Kuti is lasered on black denim, and printed on a matching hoodie and T-shirt. And to represent the Nigerian musician’s punk era, there are flared pants, a mesh turtleneck and a slip dress printed with painted faces that reference African culture.

To add a pop of color, Daily Paper and Wekafore designed two pieces in a red acid-wash hue, which represents modern Lagos, Nigeria. The hoodie and T-shirt also feature a print of the name’s collection and an all-seeing eye—we are living for all of the afro-futurism vibes!

The Daily Paper x Wekafore collection will be available on dailypaperclothing.com and in-store across Daily Paper flagship stores in Amsterdam, London and New York on Oct. 15.