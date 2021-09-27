These Creatives Displayed Their Latest Fashion At The ESSENCE Fashion House 2021

Courtesy of Tosha Handbags

This year, Essence Fashion House went above and beyond to shine a light on stylists and designers who are breaking barriers in the fashion industry. Designed to provide a common ground where fashion enthusiasts can build connections and learn tips from celebrities and industry vets, the event held on September 13, went without a hitch. Amongst the highlights of the event included our exhibition room, which was filled with amazing designers who showcased their new designs.

Below, meet the designers that had us ready to splurge and double our wardrobe.

Loading the player…

Cleair Monroe: Sky Connor presented her “Race to Win” collection that was specially designed to encourage women to reach their goals at their own pace. We have our eyes on that fabulous blue fur coat.

Muehleder: Larissa Muehleder used neoprene to create a collection of signature pieces. Hey Larissa, we are loving that little top that you are wearing!

To’sha: Towanna Philip showed off her handcrafted bags that featured fabulous beaded handles. Those velvet bags for the Fall are gorgeous and we want them!

Sammy B: Samantha Black gave us a peek at her latest collection, which included an adorable bralette collection that has us ready for the summer again.

Cise: Blake Van Putton displayed his marvelous and socially conscious handbags that stunned with beautiful pastel colors. We too love the powder blue!

K Milele: Kianga Milele wowed us with her resort collection, featuring beautiful prints using her original artwork. Phenomenal!

Sekou Writes: The professional creative, who was previously featured in Essence, brandished his collection of metal bracelets to reflect perseverance through the hard times of the pandemic and racial inequality. Yes, brother, yes!

Be sure to check out all we had to give (and that was a lot!) at the Essence Fashion House.