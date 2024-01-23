Couture Look Of The Day: Naomi Campbell Glows At Chanel

Getty Images

Naomi Campbell’s look for Chanel’s 2024 Haute Couture runway show was a classic spin on the brand. Her social calendar seems full from walking and closing runways like Balmain’s recent menswear show just a few days ago to attending a plethora of presentations in the front row with stars like Kendrick Lamar. Her look for today is much more understated than what we’re used to seeing Campbell in. She donned a tweed jacket in shades of pink and black with a high neck.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The detailing in the jacket was superb. It featured a different tweed pattern in the middle of looser threads with slightly raw hems. The same pattern was adorned on both of her sleeves. The rest of the look was even more minimal to give the Chanel jacket full attention. The rest of her look consists of opaque black tights and black pointed-toe heels that blend well together. For accessories, she wore gold hoop earrings and a single diamond-covered ring on one hand.

As Campbell sat in the front row of the presentation, a short film by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free debuted. Created in collaboration with pgLang, the project entitled “The Button” starred Campbell. We’re excited to see what else the legendary supermodel wears for the rest of the season in Paris.