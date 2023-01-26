Couture Look Of The Day: Valentino

Couture week has been nothing short of amazing. Doja Cat and her commitment to turning a look, beautiful gowns at Giambattista Vali and Miss Sohee, and tons of glamour. Yesterday’s schedule, day three, was highly anticipated, with couture legend Jean Paul Gaultier’s guest edit by Haider Ackermann and Valentino. Pierpaolo’s Valentino never disappoints, and this spring/summer 2023 couture collection was no different. Voluminous gowns, vibrant color palette of neon greens, tangerine, and Valentino pink, ruffles, trains, taffeta, feathers — it was a confection of exuberance.

Among the many dazzling couture creations (a few of which we predict we’ll be seeing on the Oscar’s red carpet), but one look in particular that stood out was look 46. And for so many reasons. It’s this black strapless mini dress with a bow paired with black tights and a lilac cape. Stunning. This is modern couture at its finest. The dress can easily be worn alone for a more paired-down formal look or full-on glam with the cape. Another thing that excites us about this look is that it’s worn by a curved model, Apollo Yom. As the industry still has a ways to go in terms of full diversity and real inclusion on the runway, seeing someone like Yom with beautiful curves in a couture-made dress? MORE OF THIS!

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

