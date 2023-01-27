Couture Look Of The Day: Imane Ayissi

Whelp, that’s a wrap on spring/summer 23 couture week. And my god wasn’t it eventful. There was Doja Cat (we know we’ve mentioned her a lot this week), a confection at Valentino, deconstructed dresses at Viktor & Rolf, a paper safari at Chanel, lions, leopards, and she-wolfs at Schiaparelli, Mickalene Thomas art instillation at Dior, and celebrity stylists sightings (KJ Moody, Law Roach and Kollin Carter) — perhaps previewing dresses for an upcoming red carpet. This couture season was one for the books (looking at you again, Doja).

For our final ‘Couture Look of the Day,’ we’re focusing on the entire collection of Cameroonian designer Imane Ayissi. The designer perfectly fused elements of African design (raffia-lined hems, weaving techniques, and a bright color palette) with more western couture design elements. Models glided through the corridors of a Parisian mansion in jewel tones, 60’s era feathered eyelashes, sequins, and capes — there was no shortage of glamour.

Founded in 2004, the eponymous French brand focuses on high fashion, made-to-measure pieces. Before his decades-long tenure in fashion, Ayissi was a classically trained ballet dancer, hence why there’s a focus on movement and the garments’ relationship to the body and flow.

