Visionary Duo Coco And Breezy Take The Music Scene By Storm 

Devine Blacksher

During Memorial Day weekend last month, I visited my hometown of Detroit, Michigan, to attend a music festival I hadn’t been to since 2011 called Movement. The festival began in 2000 and was originally known as Detroit’s Electronic Music Festival before Paxahau took over in 2006. The first time I attended I was a high school senior looking for something new to do over the weekend, so I drove down to Detroit from the suburbs with my mostly white friends to explore music I hadn’t listened to much before.

The following year, I was more prepared, booking a hotel to stay with 11 of my friends for the whole weekend. I also knew more about the music and the headliners, such as Skrillex. However, it wasn’t until four years later, when I started exploring rave culture in New York, that I truly understood dance music’s different genres and levels. After a few visits to Berlin, I started watching YouTube videos about techno music to understand its history, and that’s when I learned it originated in Detroit. I realized that this sound, often associated with whiteness, was actually very Black and more connected to me than I realized.

So, going back to Movement over a decade later, armed with this knowledge, I was solely interested in hearing music by Black artists, and that’s exactly what I did. It was a spiritual experience all around, from Carl Craig’s set paying homage to the creators of the techno sound, Derrick May, Kevin Saunderson, and Juan Atkins, to Honey Dijon‘s closing set on the last day, which brought me to tears while dancing. Baltimore dance music legend Ultra Naté even blessed us with a set in the rain at an off-site location. Everyone Black at the festival understood the power of sound.

At the festival, I met up with Corianna and Brianna Dotson, also known as Coco and Breezy. They were performing a set on day 2 of Movement, representing the new wave of Black women making a powerful statement in the electronic techno music scene. They started their careers in the fashion industry, and became known for their unique and trendsetting eyewear designs. Through Coco and Breezy eyewear, they created a brand that was not only about fashion but also about making a statement and empowering others to express their individuality.

Devine Blacksher

While the duo hasn’t completely left the fashion industry, creating music has become a significant part of their identity today, even though they have been DJing for over a decade. The transition was not abrupt but a carefully planned process. In 2020, during the pandemic, Coco and Breezy released their first song, “Convo,” which quickly gained a million streams. This marked the beginning of their journey into being music artists.

“It was a five-year plan… Before that, we knew we were going to put music out. It just ended up being around the pandemic time, which was so crazy,” the twins shared with Essence. Their entry into the electronic music scene was strategic and intentional. “When we first started DJing, we knew that we weren’t going to just be like local DJs we knew the trajectory and the plan was to be artists DJs that were going to play festivals.”

Devine Blacksher

The first significant performance at Electric Zoo in 2021 was a turning point for them. They delivered an outstanding set that left a lasting impression on the audience and industry insiders. They were determined to reclaim house and techno music as genres in Black culture. Despite facing initial resistance and stereotypes, they remained steadfast in their mission.

“We’re already Black. And then on top of that, fly, and like, and then there’s a stigma on beautiful fly women that look like they’re models, so we toned {our look} down a little bit {in the beginning} so that it could just be only about the music.”

Devine Blacksher

While getting ready with their makeup, they played the opening to their set for me and talked about how they wanted to captivate the audience with a spiritual, reflective, and meditative intro. “We want people to feel there’s this feeling you get inside when they hear our DJ sets or our music. If it doesn’t give you that feeling, then we keep working on it. But there’s this spiritual feeling that you get when you hear the music.”

Integrating their fashion background into their music performances, Coco and Breezy create a unique stage presence. Their style and music not only coexist but also enhance each other, creating a powerful and cohesive image. For their set during Movement, the duo stuck with their “punk bohemian Afrocentric” style, which they have embraced since their middle school days. They each wore a black leather look with high boots and statement accessories.

Devine Blacksher Devine Blacksher

Talking with Coco and Breezy was a full circle moment because when I first attended the festival, I didn’t see many people who looked like me on the main stages surrounded by packed-out crowds. And while Black women are not new to this genre by any means, it’s clear the resources for Black women to grow their craft are limited.

“It’s our job as the next wave of people coming up to help the people that don’t have the resources,” says Coco. “I think the big part too is the knowledge. People don’t know how to go from being a local DJ to an artist DJ that tours. We didn’t know {how to do it at first}, but our manager helped us do that. When you’re in a rare position where there’s not a lot of you, sometimes people have an ego, and they are afraid to give the sauce. But, we have a lot of friends that we’ve given the knowledge of how we’ve gotten to where we are.”

Devine Blacksher

During their performance during the festival, the atmosphere was electric. The audience was fully engaged, throwing their millennial hearts into the air. As their set progressed, a storm rolled in, and it started pouring, effectively closing out the second day of the festival for many of us attending. Their music seemed to summon the rain, creating a magical and unforgettable experience.

After dedicating nearly four years to their craft as music artists, Coco and Breezy’s sound in the scene not only highlights the deep roots of Black culture in these genres but also inspires a new wave of artists to embrace and celebrate their heritage. To explore their music further, check out their latest single, “Change Your Mind,” featuring the Australian vocalist Blush’ko. It’s a blend of rhythmic beats, heartfelt emotion, and profound belief, perfect for your summer playlist.