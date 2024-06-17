Fashion Entrepreneur Ciera Rogers On Her Partnership With Goodwill And Upcycling

Teresa Biter

Ciera Rogers, the author, entrepreneur, and designer, has considered herself an outsider for many years. However, in her current season of life, she is embracing the advantages that come with the oft-negative term. In her forthcoming memoir, The Outsider Advantage, she relishes an era of mindfulness and being present. Despite these sentiments, Rogers continues to embrace her love for fashion, too. Her affinity for second-hand clothing led to this compelling chapter of her life.

Thrifting has always had a place in Rogers’ life. In an email, she tells ESSENCE that as a child, her mother, sister and she were always in Goodwill stores. Their mother thrifted their clothes and repurposed other pieces while she was working as a stylist. She admits that she didn’t want second-hand clothing when she was a kid due to the connotation that came with it. “But not seeing another brand cater to people like me pushed me to be creative, take the clothes I had and alter them for my body,” she shares.

Penguin Random House

BABES, her inclusive brand has since expanded to offer cut-and-sew pieces–but their dedication to upcycling still remains strong, according to Rogers. “I launched my business with clothes from Goodwill. I never knew the other ways Goodwill could help. They are more than just a store,” she notes. “There was so much more they could do for us including providing social services and job training.”

Fast-forward to the present, and Rogers is on the cusp of releasing her book. But she’s also still spreading the gospel of the ways that Goodwill can assist anyone, especially if they are in unique circumstances that call for assistance. “Working with them feels like everything in my life has come full circle.” She adds that it’s important for her to work with Goodwill to share what she’s learned with others.

Article continues after video.

To Rogers, The Outsider Advantage, out on June 18 is a reminder of the off-kilter path she’s been on throughout her journey. As she’s been sitting and re-reading it, it’s given her a chance to reflect on her life, recall her past mistakes, and utilize the tools and lessons she’s sharing within it. “The past may be dark but the future is bright and there is so much more to come,” she tells ESSENCE. Notably, she shares that these moments allow her to reflect on how far she’s come and how far she still has to go.

The author expresses that being an outsider equipped her to run her own business, too. “I find that growing up in poverty without security or anything stable has prepped me for entrepreneurship,” Rogers shares. “I’m not really fazed by all the pivots because I know how to adapt and make a way out of nothing.”

Readers of The Outsider Advantage need to understand that whether they’re starting from scratch or considering a career change, they can leverage their skills, notes Rogers. When paired with networking creatively and using your available resources, this notion will help one thrive. “For example, you don’t need money to make money,” she shares.

“I launched my brand, BABES, with just $100 in my account. I believe many people are held back from starting businesses or trying new things because they think they need a lot of money and resources.” The author continues and notes that relying on your creativity and skills that you’ve already acquired is necessary for success. She details that for many that’s their advantage.

“We know we are the trendsetters. We define the culture,” Rogers shares on Black entrepreneurs. She adds that in her book she shares how taking risks and making unconventional business decisions was the best decision she could have ever made for herself. Some of those decisions included being one of the first body-positive, inclusive clothing lines for women of all sizes, and using plus-size models with minimal Photoshop. “As a Black entrepreneur, having and fully understanding that kind of power is an edge,” she adds.