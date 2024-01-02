Yitty

Just in time for your elevated workout habits for 2024, Lizzo’s Yitty returns with a new range. The newly released UltraLift collection is offering a new take on shapewear while staying true to Yitty’s inclusive brand ethos. Offered in sizes XS-6X, the range consists of a BootySculpt Legging and the Square Neck Bra.

The UltraLife BootySculpt Legging is packed with a feather-light and silky-smooth feel. This piece offers medium compression and internal shaping panels for precise, targeted support. On the inner and outer thighs, there is additional targeted compression to sculpt the appearance of your legs. Heart-shaped seams and bonded shaping panels under the butt make for a lifted, rounded look. The previously mentioned panels are positioned to contour curves and give off a sculpted and toned appearance. There is also a large interior pocket. Lastly, a doubled waistband provides extra stomach support.

The Square Neck Bra includes no-dig straps, stabilizing interior technology, and wire-free support which promises to give you a bit of a lift. The square neckline is also flattering. Additionally, the straps are thick and comfortable enough to be worn for multiple activities such as pilates and barre.

These two pieces by YITTY blend fashion with innovation, they also provide a level of versatility that will allow them to mesh into one’s everyday wardrobe.

Head to YITTY’s official website to purchase the new UltraLift collection.