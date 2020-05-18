Chloe X Halle Team Up With Balmain To Celebrate New Single

If you weren’t singing “Do It” by the stunning sister pair Chloe x Halle this weekend, where have you been? The duo released their latest single last Friday from their anticipated second album, ‘Ungodly Hour,” which is set to be released on June 5th. To celebrate the new song, the two paired up with luxury fashion house Balmain. This is not far fetched due to the relationship the sisters have with Beyonce and her friendship with the creative director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing. The two partnered together to create her Homecoming Coachella looks.

To go along with this catchy bop, a video accompanied the release and our social media feeds have been swamped with clips from the cute visual. In their latest video you can see the two sister singing side by side in mod looks that include crystal chains and snake print. As the sisters step into this new project, this is definitely a fresh phase for Chloe x Halle. One that includes skin tight dresses, songs that are lead by beats Playboi Carti would use, and a new found confidence.

“This by far is the dopest thing I’ve worked on this quarantine,” their stylist Zerina Akers wrote on Instagram. For an Instagram live session with Balmain, the sisters shared some of their favorite experiences together and discussed COVID-19 efforts. After a little chit chat with Rousteing, Chloe x Halle sung an acoustic version of their new song “Do It” and showcased a few moves from their video. Check out a recap of the Instagram live session below.