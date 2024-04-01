Celebrity Stylist Bryon Javar On His Career And Winning The André Leon Talley Award

Andreas Branch

Bryon Javar has been a celebrity stylist behind the looks of Marsai Martin, Quinta Brunson, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Yesterday evening he received the André Leon Talley Award at the Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards in Beverly Hills. The Compton, California native has never faltered on making sure his dreams came into fruition. Javar took a special interest in styling in high school and knew that a creative career was his life path. Along with styling, Javar’s repertoire includes being a creative director and designer.

The stylist was presented the prestigious award by his longtime friend and Grammy Award-winning artist Janelle Monae. “It felt amazing and a bit unreal being handed the award from Janelle herself. [She] is a change maker and has shifted the culture in her own way. It made it even more special to have her honor me with that. She’s an incredible friend and storyteller, so her words meant so much,” Javar shared.

Javar has spent over a decade in this industry, cutting his teeth under the mentorship of the Black Eyed Peas stylist, Lor-e Phillips. The “image maker” was surrounded by his notable clients that night, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lance Gross, Karrueche Tran, Jacob Latimore, and Letoya Luckett. When he initially found out about being honored with the André Leon Talley Award, he was shocked as he felt unseen in the industry for quite some time. He tells me in an email that it was a direct message from God about letting go of expectations of how he thinks things should turn out.

Byron Javar and Janelle Mona

This award honors and recognizes those who have made an impact with their contributions to fashion. André Leon Talley was a man who was larger than life. The late fashion icon had given fashion his entire life. Javar’s main takeaway from Talley is to be himself in every room he walks into. Javar called it a “wake-up call,” on receiving the award. This moment when he was honored created an opportunity for him to celebrate his accomplishments.

Janelle Monae, Bryon Javar, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Wendy Raquel Robinson

“[It all] makes me sit back and look at how far I’ve come, and know that I’ve accomplished a lot.” He shares that it also gives him a chance to pat himself on the back. Javar hopes to continue using his gifts to alter the images of the talent he works with. He also aims to remove barriers for other Black stylists who will come after him. He’s hopeful that with his assistance the industry won’t be as difficult for them to navigate.