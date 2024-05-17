The Best Celebrity Style Moments Of The Week

Getty Images

This week was swift, but along the way, we noticed quite a few noteworthy celebrity style moments. Whether at events in New York City or on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, celebrities weren’t playing fair. Rather than playing it safe, these individuals and their stylists decided to opt for memorable designers and pieces that were somewhat experimental.

First up, one of moments that had the internet buzzing all week was when the icon Naomi Campbell arrived on the red carpet in Cannes wearing a Chanel gown from 1997. Her ballsy move further solidified her as a fashion titan. Also on the red carpet at Cannes was Teyana Taylor who arrived in a mod Roberto Cavalli outfit. Sabrina Elba shined too. She appeared on the carpet in a substantial Fendi Haute Couture number.

Another look that was flattering included Kerry Washington in a gown by Brandon Maxwell which she wore to the 2024 Disney Upfront event in NYC. An additional aesthetically pleasing ensemble was Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Bite Studios look from the same event. Another attendee, Sanaa Lathan was exceptional in all-white courtesy of Self-Portrait.

Earlier in the week, Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh posed at the world premiere of the series in a frock by Safiyaa. Her co-star Simone Ashley shined in a glitzy Prada gown in silver. Ashley’s look was intriguing.

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity-style moments this week.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wearing Bite Studios

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Kerry Washington Wearing Brandon Maxwell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Kerry Washington attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Sanaa Lathan Wearing Self-Portrait

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Sanaa Lathan attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Teyana Taylor Wearing Roberto Cavalli

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 16: Teyana Taylor attends the “Megalopolis” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell Wearing Chanel

British model Naomi Campbell at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Red Carpet. Cannes (France), May 15th, 2024 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba In Fendi Haute Couture

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Sabrina Dhowre Elba attends the “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Adjoa Andoh Wearing Safiyaa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: Adjoa Andoh attends Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Simone Ashley Wearing Prada