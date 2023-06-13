Celebrity Look Of The Week: Megan Thee Stallion At LA Pride

Getty

This past weekend, our 2023 ESSENCE Fest headliner stunned yet again in a full custom diamond bodysuit fit only for a stallion like herself. Headlining LA Pride in the Park Festival, the bodice top of the bodysuit had swirl designs on her breasts and a high neck choker with cascading diamonds on her decolletage. The piece was designed by “fantasy designer” L.O.C.A. The designer of the brand posted on their Instagram stories saying, “I went so hard on this!!! I don’t think you really know!!! This is the most LOCA look, I swear.” And as Megan Thee Stallion would say, this look is “real hot girl sh*t.”

The full look was handmade from scratch as the designer is a small business but still manages to create memorable looks. They’ve designed for other rap girls like JT, Latto, and Erica Banks. It makes perfect sense that Megan would enlist the help of L.O.C.A. to create a Pride performance look that would be unforgettable. It’s really a fantasy come true. The rest of the look is covered in crystals spread across her limbs and more cascading over her bum and panty line perfectly coordinating with the crystal-encrusted shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at LA Pride in the Park held at Los Angeles State Historic Park on June 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

You can follow the designer’s TikTok @locafantasy to see the design process from the beginning. From the sketches to to the hand-sewing, it’s so inspiring to see small designers win like this. As Megan was performing, this look made us fall in love with her all over again. She performed all her hits and even said some affirmations saying, “She got good skin, she be drinking her water, she been minding her business!” We all know what kind of year Megan had last year, so it’s so good to see her thrive in a full custom diamond look.