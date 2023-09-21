Getty Images

Black-owned brands have received a well-deserved boost in 2020 but the momentum hasn’t died down in support from celebrities who tend to be loyal customers just like us. While we’re all for Black designers 24/7, seeing a celebrity out and about in a Black-owned brand or just even shouting them out on social media helps consumers take note of their relevance and what they have to offer. Platforming these companies, from established to emerging is what will keep the next generation of designers inspired to keep going.

Throughout the week superstars wore brands that hold meaning to them. Beyoncé wore a custom Telfar look on her Renaissance tour. Rapper Doechii took New York Fashion Week by storm and served a plethora of head-turning looks as an attendee at shows like Sergio Hudson and Luar—at Theophilio’s party last week she showed up in a dazzling red ensemble by the designer. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion showed up and showed out at the MTV Video Music Awards in a black bustier-style dress by Brandon Blackwood. Singer Serayah wore a sleek Hanifa look that caught our attention.

Beyoncé Wearing Telfar

Queen Bey took center stage on tour in a full custom look by Telfar. Her sparkling red cutout jumpsuit was a moment for Telfar and Beyhive stans alike. She wore a matching red embossed hat covered in sparkles to finish off the look. The jumpsuit fit her like a glove, of course, and even her dancers were on stage wearing full Telfar ‘fits to compliment the superstar sensation.

Serayah Wearing Hanifa

Singer and actress Serayah wore Hanifa to the brand’s showroom recently. She stunned in their newly released black and white Kleo Jumpsuit. She kept the black and white going with her stacked bangle bracelets and white hoop earrings.

Doechii Wearing Theophilio

Rapper Doechii was absolutely stunning in Theophilio during New York Fashion Week. The red crystal embellished and hooded dress was a look. The cowl neck on the dress went perfectly with the piece’s hood detailing and she kept her accessories simple with just an oversized gold bangle.

Megan Thee Stallion Wearing Brandon Blackwood

At the MTV VMAs, Megan Thee Stallion showed off her body in a Brandon Blackwood boned sheer corset gown with a caged rib detail throughout. The sheer custom piece accentuated Megan’s vivacious curves. Her stylist Eric Archibald made the look a little more glam with a Jacob & Co. choker necklace, a matching bracelet, and stud earrings. Metallic sandals topped off the look.