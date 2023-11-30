Harper’s Bazaar Appoints Carlos Nazario As Style Director At Large

Getty Images

During New York Fashion Week, ESSENCE held our annual Best In Black Fashion Awards in the heart of Brooklyn where stylist Carlos Nazario won “Stylist Of The Year.” On Tuesday, it was announced that Nazario was appointed as Harper’s Bazaar’s style director at large.

Nazario is known for styling celebrities from Naomi Campbell to Rihanna on editorial covers for publications including Vanity Fair, Garage, and more. His work highlights and celebrates people of color expansively. The stylist and consultant has also worked with brands like Lanvin, Burberry, Ambush, Zara, Nike, Hood by Air, Michael Kors, and Moose Knuckles. His keen eye for detailing is an essential part of his visual storytelling.

Nazario will remain in his current role at i-D as the global fashion director. In this newly created role at Harper’s Bazaar, he will be styling most covers, his first will be the February 2024 issue, reports WWD.

“I’ve long admired Carlos’ work,” Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr said in a statement. “He speaks to now in his approach to creating fashion imagery and the community he has built perfectly aligns with the modern and distinct vision we have for this iconic brand.”⁠

On the appointment, Nazario shared: “I am so excited to be joining Samira and the team at Harper’s Bazaar. The brand has such a long and illustrious history of documenting the most exciting, heartfelt, inspiring and beautiful stories happening in our global culture. I can’t wait to be able to contribute to the canon of iconic images that the magazine has produced.”

We love seeing Black creatives winning in the fashion space, especially those who are pushing narratives and visuals in a unique manner. Nazario’s new role is an impressive feat–we cannot wait to see what is to come.