Community Reigns Supreme At ESSENCE's Best In Black Fashion Awards

Near Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, a crowd of stunningly well-dressed folks trekked from their homes to uplift one another. On Thursday evening on an uber-popular block of the historic Brooklyn neighborhood formerly largely represented by Puerto Ricans, Blacks in fashion gathered for a night dedicated to pivotal movers and shakers in the industry: ESSENCE’s Best In Black Fashion Awards. Attendees wore pieces from Theophilio, Luar, Hanifa, Maison Margiela, and brands like Dries Van Noten.

The momentous evening was sponsored by Smart Water, JCPenney, and Diet Coke–food was catered by the popular Brooklyn establishment Kokomo–the host Chasity Saunders kept the energy high all night. Notably, it was refreshing to see award recipients Sergio Hudson, Telfar Clemens, Carlos Nazario, Antoine Gregory, Brandice Daniels, and more receive their flowers. The room exuded an air of distinction, accompanied by a congratulatory spirit that was emitted warmly throughout the venue.

One enlightening moment occurred right after Nandi Howard, ESSENCE’s content director introduced Carlos Nazario. After being honored with Stylist of the Year, Navario spoke about his Queens origins–he also shared that years ago he moved to Paris to begin his journey in fashion. Additionally, his distinct speech noted how he believed in himself so much that he was willing to go after his dreams. And, now he is living beyond the dreams he imagined being his present life. “I really used to dream about the types of things I do and see now,” Nazario said. He added that he stands on the backs of titans such as June Ambrose, Edward Enninful, and Andre Leon Talley before wrapping his speech.

Another pivotal moment from the evening consisted of Brandice Daniels accepting her Impact Award of the Year. Before Daniels took the stage, ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline A. Wanga delivered a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “The way you operate in the world has set what it looks like to be the best: driving impact [and] economic inclusion,” Wanga shared. Wanga also noted that she sees Daniels as someone who deserves special recognition. The latter shared “I’m deeply humbled and really grateful for this award,” Daniels said. She implored attendees to also continue supporting Black-owned businesses and fashion brands. “If we all made a conscious decision to spend 5 to 10 percent of our closet on Black-owned brands, the entire industry would shift, imagine a Black brand on Wall Street.” Daniels also thanked Mikki Taylor, Misa Hylton, her family, and additional individuals who have poured into her.

Antoine Gregory–the founder of Black Fashion Fair, an e-commerce marketplace for Black brands also was honored as Emerging Creative of The Year. Gregory shared his perspective on creating a lane for himself in an industry that he cut his teeth in years ago. Sergio Hudson also appeared to be honored as the Designer of The Year. He reflected on the members of his community who have stood by him and poured into him: his husband, his parents, his business partners, and close friends. Hudson also was able to note moments of his professional career that stick out to him like moving from South Carolina to Los Angeles and meeting Nate Hinton, founder of The Hinton Group, who has represented him for years. The Fashion Campaign of The Year went to Telfar Clemens, the beloved Liberian designer hailing from Queens.

In total, the aura in the entire room was powerful. Delicious food, exquisite drinks, and airy conversations ruled the night too. What stood out the most was the sense of community and belief in one another that filled the entire rooftop.