In Case You Missed It: Black In Fashion Councils Hosts NYFW Discovery Showroom, Brand New Era Reveals Latest Lookbook

BFA

This weekend in fashion included a few moving moments worth your attention. Last week, the Black in Fashion Council hosted its Discovery Showroom. Up next, the label Brand New Era has released a new lookbook featuring the largest names in music and cinema, including the legendary filmmaker Spike Lee.

In exciting news, Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner unveiled its latest shoe design entitled the WB Adios Neftegna. Additionally, historic supermodel and trailblazer Bethann Hardison has been honored at the Emerge! Fashion Show that also highlights newcomer designers. Lastly, designer and iconic producer Pharrell’s latest endeavor is fine jewelry with Tiffany & Co. Keep scrolling to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Black In Fashion Council Hosts Its Discovery Showroom During NYFW

One mainstay during New York Fashion Week includes Black in Fashion Council’s Discovery Showroom. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, the brands who showcased their latest designs included Adore Adorn by Shari Hoops, Arch by Jazmin Veney, Atelier Ndigo by Miami-based Waina Chancy, Borden by designer Eugene Marshall, and Diallo by NFL player Tyrod Taylor and his longtime stylist Dex Robinson. Each of the designers shared their origin stories of their brands as editors, writers and buyers alike visited the showroom located at Water Street in the Financial District of Manhattan.

BFA

Brand New Era’s Latest Lookbook Is Star-Studded

The sportswear label BRAND NEW ERA™ has debuted a new lookbook featuring heavy hitters such as filmmaker Spike Lee, rapper Westside Gunn, basketball star Kiyan Anthony, stylist Fatima B, BMX rider Nigel Sylvester, Tess Pargas, Futura, Nereida Medina, Joe Westington, Christina Paik, Dan Solomito, designer Maxwell Osborne, Eugene Tong, Duckie Confetti, Rocky Xu, Idriys Ali-Chow, Kai Osse, Khris Jasper and Massimo Capolunogo all photographed by the A&R and music industry veteran Lenny Santiago.

This new lookbook is to signal honor to the creative communities that make up the New Era from art to music, and sports to fashion. American designer Dao-Yi Chow is currently the brand’s creative director, under his direction the label has geared up to showcase its authenticity with a new 50-piece collection of apparel and accessories.

Shop the latest BRAND NEW ERA™ collection on neweracap.com.

New Era

Adidas Originals By Wales Bonner Launches The WB Adios Neftegna

Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals are a match made in heaven with a new show released called the WB Adios Neftenga. The sporty show was made for high performance, designed with low profile tech. The sneaker was reimagined by in Wales Bonner’s design codes of elegance without compromising the speed and sporting legacy of the shoe. It made its re-emergence appearance on the Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 runway presentation and is now available to the public in limited quantities. The yellow hue and black three stripes alone have us wanting a pair.

The Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner WB Adios Neftenga is available to shop via the Confirmed app and walesbonner.com.

Adidas Originals

Bethann Hardison Is Honored At The Emerge! Fashion Show

The Emerge! Fashion Show, one of the largest collective shows for Black designers took place during New York Fashion Week. With over a decade of dedication platforming Black designers, the Emerge! stage is filled with potential talents. At this year’s show, the iconic Bethann Hardison was honored along with the stylist Kollin Carter. They’ve both been visionaries in the fashion industry as Hardison has paved space for Black models and mentored Black designers and Carter has dressed A-listers and changed the narrative of what a stylist has to look like. At Emerge!, their impact was celebrated all while nurturing and fostering space for the next generation of designers.

D. Williams PR Group

Pharrell And Tiffany & Co. Join Forces On A New Collection

A new collection from the mind of Pharrell Williams is here with Tiffany & Co. The new Titan collection is another installment from his collection back in May. This collection features an 18-karat gold necklace adorned with pearls, and also includes a pearl bracelet and matching necklace inspired by the Greek god Poseidon. Other pieces in the collection include dangling earrings made of gold with a pearl sitting in the middle, as well as a ring with diamonds surrounding a pearl.

Shop the new Titan collection designed by Pharrell Williams on tiffany.com.