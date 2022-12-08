Those Who Dress Better: Black Fashion Fair Celebrates The Style And Legacy Of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Basquiat’s legacy has left generations inspired by his artwork and what he stood for. “Those Who Dress Better” at The Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure© exhibition is curated by Black Fashion Fair. At this point, it seems like there is nothing Black Fashion Fair cannot do as they’ve been a foundation that many have leaned on to bring light to the fashion industry’s most promising talents. The intersection of fashion and art has always been prevalent, and Black Fashion Fair’s Antoine Gregory says, “This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting.” The collaboration comes off as organic, and Gregory’s wide array of knowledge within the fashion industry takes this curation of emerging and established designers who are artists.

Basquiat had his own clothing line at one point, employing fashion as both a medium and a means of recognizing its artistic merit. This is a full circle moment. This IS Black art. This IS Black Fashion. Intersecting. — AB/G (@bibbygregory) November 30, 2022

Not many know that Jean-Michel also had a huge impact on fashion and had his own clothing line, so this Kings Pleasure Exhibition is paying homage to that. Nine different NYC-based designers were tasked with the opportunity to design their own versions of what it means to “dress better.” Head of State, Hanifa, Advisry, Brandon Blackwood, Homage Year, Theophlio, Who Decides War, Bed on Water, and Johnny Nelson. Each brand ranges from luxury ready-to-wear clothing to fine jewelry and accessories.

The exhibition opened last night, December 7th, and guests can shop the limited edition capsule at kingpleasure.basquiat.com. Guests of the exhibition will be able to see first-hand the pieces, meet the designers, and converse on their influences pulled from Basquiat’s long-standing reputation and renowned artwork.

Take a look below at new and familiar names that have already made their marks in the intersection of art and fashion.