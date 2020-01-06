Billy Porter’s Detachable Train At The Golden Globes Red Carpet
If there is one thing we know about Billy Porter besides being a great entertainer, is each time there is an award show that he graces, he wins the carpet. From the Met Gala to the Emmy’s, Porter is the king of the red carpet, and yesterday evening wasn’t any different.

As stars gathered for the 77th Annual Golden Globes, Porter was an early-bird t0 the carpet which in his favor, ensures paparazzi time and rids a packed crowd. The “Pose” star graced the carpet by “breaking” a fashion rule and sporting an all-white monochromatic look – after Labor Day. But, when you’re Billy Porter, you can break any fashion rule there is.

The Category Is: BLAQUE SWAN 🦢🦢🦢 Wearing custom @alexvinash with custom @jimmychoo Boots and @emmkuony Bag using over 4,000 Swarovski Crystals. The jewels are by @tiffanyandco with styling by @sammyratelle . . It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx. A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family. Our show is particularly important as currently our human rights are still under attack and our political world is in shambles. The world has gone absolutely mad and when we started to think about what I would wear today, the first major appearance of the new decade, we decided to go all white. The color symbolizes peace, hope, and new beginnings. My @tiffanyandco dragonfly brooch is symbolic of transformation and self-realization. All of these themes and symbols encapsulate my hope for all people in 2020. We must continue to strive for life and kindness. Especially when our world is on fire . . Style by @sammyratelle Grooming by @heyannabee Wearing custom @alexvinash Jewels by @tiffanyandco Boots by @jimmychoo | @sandrachoiofficial Clutch by @emmkuony Eyewear by @mercuranyc Crystals @swarovskiforprofessionals

In a custom look by Argentinian designer Alex Vinash, Porter sported a tuxedo with a feathered train and custom Jimmy Choo boot. “It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx. A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family,” Porter wrote on Instagram.

While Pose didn’t take home any awards last night, Billy Porter undoubtedly won the red carpet.

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
Billy Porter
Billy Porter
