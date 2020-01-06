If there is one thing we know about Billy Porter besides being a great entertainer, is each time there is an award show that he graces, he wins the carpet. From the Met Gala to the Emmy’s, Porter is the king of the red carpet, and yesterday evening wasn’t any different.

As stars gathered for the 77th Annual Golden Globes, Porter was an early-bird t0 the carpet which in his favor, ensures paparazzi time and rids a packed crowd. The “Pose” star graced the carpet by “breaking” a fashion rule and sporting an all-white monochromatic look – after Labor Day. But, when you’re Billy Porter, you can break any fashion rule there is.

In a custom look by Argentinian designer Alex Vinash, Porter sported a tuxedo with a feathered train and custom Jimmy Choo boot. “It’s such an honor to return to this year’s 77th annual @goldenglobes in support of @poseonfx. A show that has completely changed my life and created visibility for our marginalized #lgbtq family,” Porter wrote on Instagram.

While Pose didn’t take home any awards last night, Billy Porter undoubtedly won the red carpet.

01 Billy Porter in Alex Vinash 02 Billy Porter 03 Billy Porter

Share :