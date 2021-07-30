BFYNE Sends An Empowering Message By Enlisting All Black Models At Miami Swim Week 2021

Courtesy of BFYNE

Designer Buki Ade showcased her latest Resort collection, BFYNE x Models of Color Matter at the Paraiso Tent during Miami Swim Week 2021.

Melanin ruled the runway as the Nigerian American designer showcased her eye-catching collaboration with the non-profit organization Models of Color Matter (MOCM)—an organization founded by Nicole Doswell to advocate for equity and representation of Black and Brown models in the fashion industry.

Promoting the beauty of Blackness, the partnership between BFYNE x MOCM not only focused on casting all Black models to walk the runway, but also hired Black hair and makeup teams to truly emphasize the natural beauty of brown skin.

“I’ve done 100s of fashion shows across the globe in over 10 years of my modeling career and I have never had the amount of pride that I had been a part of this show,” says model Renee Bhagwandeen. “This was my first ever fashion show that was produced by an all-Black team that celebrated me! We were treated with dignity and class and the environment and energy of these beautiful powerful women is something I’ll always cherish.”

The colorful swimsuit collection gave us a look into the 70s-inspired vintage silhouettes. We took notice of the ruffle and bell sleeves, along with the bohemian-meets-African jungle patterns that are sure to have us ready for beach hopping all year round.

Below, see our favorite looks from the collection.