We're Getting Style Inspo From Beyoncé And Zendaya's Monochromatic Outfits

Getty Images

Yesterday in Los Angeles for her haircare launch and in South Korea for her film’s press trip, Beyoncé and Zendaya both rocked monochromatic looks. Queen Bey, our recent March/April 2024 cover star, threw a launch party for her new endeavor Cécred.

At the launch party, Beyoncé donned an all-white outfit, designed by Prabal Gurung from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Her sweetheart neckline one-shoulder ruched top featured a sheer bolero shawl. The clean-cut tailored trousers she wore came with a tie detail at the ankles. She also wore white pointed-toe heels, a diamond bolo necklace, a nod to her cowboy aesthetic, and dangling diamond earrings by De Beers.

Hollywood starlet Zendaya wore a pastel peach jumpsuit to a South Korean press event for Dune: Part Two out on March 4. She was, of course, styled by long-time friend and image architect Law Roach. He styled her in a Juun.j Spring/Summer 2024 runway look and added his special touches to make her pieces unique to her co-star Timothée Chalamet who wore the same jumpsuit in pastel blue.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 21: Zendaya attends the press conference for “Dune: Part Two” on February 21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Zendaya’s shoes were the same shade of peach as her jumpsuit. Roach had her jumpsuit unzipped a bit at the top. The piece was worn off one shoulder while the belt detail was tied in an intricate knot rather than worn straight across the waist. At the bottom of her jumpsuit both of the zippers are unzipped, adding dimension to her look. To accessorize, she’s wearing a silver necklace, ear cuffs, and a single silver ring on one hand.

Looks like monochromatic looks are circling their way back around the trend cycle. Whether in jumpsuit form or through suiting and sets, we saw this trend being worn by stylish attendees during London and New York Fashion Week in recent months.