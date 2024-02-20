Cécred: All About Beyoncé’s New Foundation Collection

courtesy of Cécred

After months of waiting, it has arrived. Today, ESSENCE’s March/April cover star Beyoncé Knowles-Carter officially launched the first set of products for her new hair care brand, Cécred. In her eight product range, the Foundation Collection features keratin recovery technology used to visibly strengthen and revive your hair health.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” says Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in a press release. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else.”

From a Clarifying Shampoo and Scalp Scrub for deep cleansing, to a Nourishing Hair Oil for moisture, the Foundation Collection is like skincare for the hair and scalp. “What saves my hair is the technology in the formula we created for our Cécred products,” Beyoncé tells ESSENCE in our cover story. Formulated with wool-derived keratin, honey, and lactobacillus ferment (an antimicrobial ingredient), her products are created to closely match and replace depleted hair protein.

The complete Cécred ritual– all infused with her signature Temple Oud fragrance– features hyaluronic acid-infused Hydrating Shampoo, and shea butter and African oil-blended Moisturizing Deep Conditioner. For further nourishment, you can reach for the Reconstructing Treatment Mask powered by Bioactive Keratin Ferment, while the two-step Fermented Rice and Rose Protein Ritual strengthens hair. The light holding Moisture Sealing Lotion does exactly what it says it will, and, lastly, the Ritual Shaking Vessel is a tool used to apply treatments. These are all, of course, inspired by her mother, Tina Knowles’, salon. “[The salon] was more than just a hair appointment—it was therapy,” Beyoncé tells ESSENCE.

“So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon,” she says. “The relationship we have with our hair is such a deeply personal journey.” And to further honor the intimate relationship between our hair and stylists, Cécred is partnering with Knowles-Carter’s philanthropic foundation, BeyGOOD, to create the BeyGOOD x Cécred Fund. This fund will be reinvesting an annual $500,000 grant for cosmetology school scholarships and salon businesses in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. The application opens today and closes on March 20th. The recipients will be announced on April 20th.

“My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures,” as Beyoncé explains in a press release, “and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

The Foundation Collection is available now exclusively at cecred.com.