In Case You Missed It: Beyoncé Channels Her Inner Barbie, Taraji P. Henson Wears Atelier Zuhra, And More

This weekend in fashion featured quite a few stand-out moments we had to share with you. For instance, Beyoncé channeled her inner Barbie recently for a special celebration. The superstar wore an incredible printed Missoni sleeve dress to LeBron James’s Studio 84-themed birthday party. Next, to celebrate her Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination for her role in Abbott Elementary, Taraji P. Henson opted for a hot pink gown designed by Atelier Zuhra. The floor-length gown was jaw-dropping.

Next, Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall joins forces with Nike on a new iteration of the Air Max Plus 98. This isn’t the first time the two have come together as the brands had released three colorways in 2023. Since their return, a new colorway has been teased on Ross’ Instagram with a pair of Air Maxes in a new wear-and-tear style in black and white. The sneaker is covered in patches of paint.

British Jamaican designer Martine Rose has released her Spring/Summer 2024 campaign. The campaign, shot by photographer Sam Khoury, features six individuals throughout London. Rose’s pieces and campaign celebrate and highlight South London’s eclectic style.

Lastly, MCM and BAPE have released their first-ever collaborative capsule range titled the “Lunar New Year Collection.” The pieces are reminiscent of the ‘70s and ‘80s era of MCM and the youthful ‘90s era of BAPE.

Beyoncé Wears Missoni To LeBron James’ Birthday Party

Beyoncé knows how to do a theme. The international singer sensation wore a pink Missoni dress styled by Shiona Turini, channeling her inner Barbie. The centerpiece of her outfit also featured speckles of white and red as well in a classic zigzag pattern. The dress was form-fitting with a mock neck detail as well as ruching at one side of her waist. Another detail is the slight fringe with stringy pieces of fabric falling from her chest and sleeves. Bey wore a pair of matching pink Valentino pumps and a Valentino bag to top off her look.

Taraji P. Henson Wears Atelier Zuhra

Styled by the duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, Taraji P. Henson looked pretty in pink. Her gown was designed by Atelier Zuhra and the sparkling body-hugging piece touched the floor. The sleeves were a large ruffle bolero-type piece, adding the right touch of drama for her attendance at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She let her gown do all the talking and kept accessories to a minimum with just a few simple diamond earrings that had a chain detail.

Martine Rose Releases Spring/Summer 2024 Campaign

Designer Martine Rose’s latest Spring/Summer 2024 campaign follows six Londoners. The campaign is shot by photographer Sam Khory who captures his subjects in movement. The black-and-white imagery gives Rose’s fans the ability to see the collection in a new light. The tailoring, even in black and white, is impeccable. From an all-black leather blazer outfit, to a loosely structured suit, it’s safe to say that Rose knows a thing or two about how to make clothes fit the body perfectly.

The Martine Rose Spring/Summer 2024 collection is now available to shop online at martine-rose.com.

A-Cold-Wall And Nike Join Forces Again

Samuel Ross’ A-Cold-Wall and Nike are set to release a new iteration of the Air Max Plus 98. The two have come together before with three other colorways of the same silhouette. This upcoming colorway is reminiscent of a painter’s shoe with white splotches of unevenly layered paint all over the black shoe. The teaser was posted on A-Cold-Wall’s Instagram. No further details have been revealed. Stay tuned for details.

MCM And BAPE Release Lunar New Year Collection

Pieces in the newly released collaborative collection include apparel like the beloved Shark hoodie with the BAPE shark motif plastered on the front. The rest of the lineup includes bags such as a backpack, a weekender, a tote, a pouch, and a belt bag. Each of the pieces comes in the colorways of a tan cognac and black with gunmetal hardware and bold graphics, animal patches, and the BAPE and MCM logos.