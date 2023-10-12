Beyoncé Stuns In LaQuan Smith In Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Getty Images

This past summer was all about the immaculate looks that Beyoncé and her Renaissance World Tour. Yesterday evening, she showed up for Taylor Swift in a rare red carpet appearance for Swift’s Eras Tour concert film in Los Angeles. Memes ensued but what’s most interesting about the images they took together included how different their styles were as they posed.

Getty Images

Bey, never afraid of wearing experimental pieces (especially in this era) wore an excellently designed, chic leotard topped off with a silver breastplate by LaQuan Smith. She also wore matching lace-up combat boots, to add a touch of futurism she also donned gold sunglasses. Naked Wolfe makes a similar pair of boots (you can purchase those here).

Opposite of Beyoncé was Swift who has also had a largely successful summer due to her widely attended tour. The latter wore an Oscar de la Renta gown detailed with striking floral cut-outs. This piece was a stunner from the designer’s Resort 2023 collection. Cartier jewelry and matching blue heels were also spotted on Swift.

It’s fitting that after an ultra-successful tour run filled with extravagant and vibrant looks by brands like Emilio Pucci, Brandon Blackwood, Telfar, and countless other brands, Bey would pop up in designs by Smith. The tour reportedly raked in $579 million–deeming it the highest-grossing tour by a female artist. We’re hoping she is gearing up for a vacation soon. She deserves it.