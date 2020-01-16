If you’ve been living under a rock, the new Ivy Park collection is set to drop in Adidas stores and online January 18. Ahead of the anticipated Ivy Park x Adidas release, Beyonce has sent out the most iconic press packages yet.

From Cardi B to Yara Shahidi, celebrities who were lucky enough to receive racks of Bey’s new collection posted on social media huge orange boxes arriving outside of their homes this week. “It’s officially my fave day,” Shahidi wrote on her Instagram as she posed on the rack of selects that only she and a few other dozen people can say they have – right now.

The “Grown-ish” even sported a monochromatic maroon set and about on a press run. Making us even more eager for the release.

The “Formation” singer gave us the first look of her new collection when she graced the January cover of ELLE in some of her new Ivy Park pieces, followed by a few sneak peeks on her Instagram leading up to this Saturday.

Check out some of the hilarious Ivy Park x Adidas unboxing videos below.

01 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @beyonce 02 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @eboneedavis 03 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @beyonce 04 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @beyonce 05 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @janellemonae 06 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends 07 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @janellemonae 08 Beyonce Sends Out Ivy Park Gifting Box To A-List Friends @yarashahidi

