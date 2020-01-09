Yesterday evening, Beyonce dropped yet another bomb on us. Although the word has been out that she is releasing her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection on January 18th (thanks to her ELLE cover shoot), we now have a sneak peek of some of the pieces that will be released.

In a new promo clip posted to the “Formation” singers Instagram and her personal Youtube, you can see her appear alongside several models in items from the collection, which continues the maroon and orange color scheme. You can even spot some familiar faces like models Ebonee Davis and Adonis Bosso.

The new campaign features positive voice-overs like, “I find love in everything that I do” and “these barriers are not going to stop me.” In addition to the clip, Beyonce posted two additional photos of herself sporting the new Adidas x Ivy Park collection on her Instagram.

As we patiently wait until January 18th, consider us sold already.

