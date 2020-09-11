The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

There’s no doubt about it that some of our favorite Instagram pages known for their style have adjusted to the pandemic. Yes, the pandemic is still here and the question of how the next few months will be affected have started to worry most.

With those questions up in the air, and Fall activities put to halt, there’s no telling what seasonal style trends will birth from this new normal. But in the meantime as the world prepares for what the season will bring, creatives are taking full advantage of outside and the semi-perfect weather September usually brings.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.