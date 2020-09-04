There’s no doubt about it that this summer gave us the most unexpected slays. Partly due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, which made even our favorite fashion mavens question when the next outing would be. Slowly but surely, creatives started to creep back on Instagram and sport beloved seasonal summer styles.
Stepping into this September, along with more uncertainty surrounding fall/winter, fashionistas are moving to the beat of their own drum and not letting the pandemic stop their fall transition.
Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@gaeloupas
02
@nelxart
03
@amiraavee
04
@730t
05
@melissamillion
06
@dearra
07
@carlosdharrisjr
08
@_muellermueller
09
@femmeblk
10
@lailascasa
11
@billykiss
12
@alealimay
13
@isthisfate
14
@solenoj
15
@ishateria
16
@ayien_tenom
17
@teannalw
18
@jadongrundy
19
@suoivek
20
@emmanuellek_
21
@kendallgalore
22
@guacawole
23
@mainlymali
24
@bissakins
25
@chazanthony
26
@chelsarellaa_
27
@shannonxvii
28
@rox_brown
29
@tiamarianelson
30
@laurynharris_