There’s no doubt about it that this summer gave us the most unexpected slays. Partly due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, which made even our favorite fashion mavens question when the next outing would be. Slowly but surely, creatives started to creep back on Instagram and sport beloved seasonal summer styles.

Stepping into this September, along with more uncertainty surrounding fall/winter, fashionistas are moving to the beat of their own drum and not letting the pandemic stop their fall transition.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.