The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

This week, the world was getting used to our “new normal.” Working from home, stay in place, and wait until this pandemic passes is now our lifestyle. For fashion creatives, they thrive on going out and showing off their looks but due to the current crisis, many are getting “living room ready” and sporting their outfits in the comfort of their home or to the grocery store.

While it may not be ideal, fashion never dies even during a pandemic. This week, our style favs kept it pretty cozy when choosing their outfits (can we blame them?). If it was a dress, it had plenty of moving room or lounging in athleisure seemed to drown our feeds.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.