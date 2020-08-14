The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

Summer came like no was watching, and unfortunately, the season is coming to an end faster than anyone would like it. Globally we battled COVID-19 along with a civil unrest but even that, couldn’t stop our favorite fashionistas from spreading some style joy across our feeds, and arguably when we needed it the most.
To wrap up the last few weeks, these style pages are using the last few weeks of summer to pull our their seasonal selects before chilly temps take over. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. And there is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet. Check out these creatives who brought the best style this week.
01
@_aicha_faye
02
@1grammedestyle
03
@africanjawn
04
@ahniyahgold
05
@andreavalle
06
@atiralyons
07
@aude_julie
08
@dikayvibes
09
@etherealyuna
10
@germelsilva
11
@isthisfate
12
@itsashforde
13
@jennjadore
14
@jeromeparkerr
15
@johnson_gold
16
@jordantupak2
17
@kimberlyskinny
18
@kkebony
19
@mariipvzz
20
@mianyele
21
@ungodlywrighter
22
@romeosfashionfix
23
@privacynbling
24
@pierre.laurent
25
@olivianatalie
26
@no_feelings
27
@talijahmoet
28
@therealtrendy_
29
@trapezoidmouth
30
@ursoskinnyadaeze