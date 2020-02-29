Photo: Instagram/@chrissyford | Taken by @modehunter

It’s no secret that black fashion has historically influenced the fashion industry yet, many creators of color are left ignored and under-funded. To make it as an established industry insider, while being black, is a systematic power struggle where only a few sit at the helm. However in 2020, black creatives are more powerful than ever.

Still having obvious social barriers to work through, there is a sense of noticeable self worth and power the creators of this current decade carry. Perhaps, capitalist structures are realizing that the black dollar and input can make or break your business. And with that realization, more and more creatives are demanding what they deserve.

As ESSENCE embarks on its 50th year anniversary as well as celebrating the last day of Black History Month, we curated a list of 50 Black creators in fashion you should know.