It’s no secret that black fashion has historically influenced the fashion industry yet, many creators of color are left ignored and under-funded. To make it as an established industry insider, while being black, is a systematic power struggle where only a few sit at the helm. However in 2020, black creatives are more powerful than ever.
Still having obvious social barriers to work through, there is a sense of noticeable self worth and power the creators of this current decade carry. Perhaps, capitalist structures are realizing that the black dollar and input can make or break your business. And with that realization, more and more creatives are demanding what they deserve.
As ESSENCE embarks on its 50th year anniversary as well as celebrating the last day of Black History Month, we curated a list of 50 Black creators in fashion you should know.
01
Christopher John Rogers
Instagram: @christopherjohnrogers
Designer, Christopher John Rogers
02
Telfar Clemons
Instagram: @telfarglobal
Designer, Telfar
03
Romeo Hunte
Instagram: @romeohunte
Designer, Romeo Hunte
04
Tia Adeola
Instagram: @tiaadeola
Deisgner, Tie Adeola
05
Heron Preston
Instagram: @heronpreston
Designer, Heron Preston
06
Melissa Simone
Instagram: @melissasgardner
Designer, Melissa Simone Swim
07
Everard Best
Instagram: @murderbravado
Designer, Who Decides WAR
08
Tyler Mitchell
Instagram: @tylersphotos
Photographer
09
Chissy Rutherford
Instagram: @chrissyford
Contributor, Harper’s BAZAAR
10
Tahirah Hairston
Instagram: @tahairy
Fashion & Beauty Features Director, Teen Vogue
11
Adebayo Oke-Lawal
Instagram: @orangecultureng
Designer, Orange Culture
12
Kenneth Ize
Instagram: @kennethize
Designer, Kenneth Ize
Stylist
14
Kollin Carter
Instagram: @kollincarter
Stylist
15
Law Roach
Instagram: @lawroach
Image Architect
16
Jason Bolden
Instagram: @jasonbolden
Creative Director
17
Wayman + Micah
Instagram: @waymanandmicah
Stylist
18
Jason Rembert
Instagram: @jasonrembert
Stylist/Designer, Aliette
19
Sergio Hudson
Instagram: @sergiohudson
Designer, Sergio Hudson
20
Mecca James-Williams
Instagram: @meccajw
Stylist
21
Chioma Nnadi
Instagram: @nnadibynature
Fashion News Director, Vogue.com
22
Felisha Noel
Instagram: @feism_
Designer, Fe Noel
23
Brandice Daniel
Instagram: @brandicedaniel
Founder, Harlems Fashion Row
24
Aleali May
Instagram: @alealimay
Influencer, Designer
25
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Instagram: @kerbito
Designer, Pyer Moss
26
Virgil Abloh
Instagram: @virgilabloh
Designer, Off White| Louis Vuitton Menswear
27
Shelby Ivey Christie
Instagram: @abronze_bombshel
Fashion Historian
28
Nikki Ogunnaike
Instagram: @nikkiogun
Deputy Fashion Director, GQ
29
Lindsay Peoples Wagner
Editor-In-Chief, Teen Vogue
Model
31
Alexander-Julian Gibbson
Instagram: @alexanderjulian
Fashion Editor/Stylist
32
Ade Samuel
Instagram: @adesamue
Stylist
33
Zerina Akers
@zerinaakers
Stylist
34
Naomi Elizee
Instagram: @naomielizee
Associate Market Editor, Vogue
35
Du & Brick
Instagram @dueycatorze | @brickowens
Designers, Bstroy
Painter, Designer
37
Mel'Renee Leamon
Instagram: @melreneestyles
Stylist
Manager at Vfiles
39
Jessica C. Andrews
Instagram: @dressupwithjess
Deputy Fashion Editor, Bustle
40
Anifa Mvuemba
Instagram: @anifam
Designer, Hanifa
41
Adut Akech Bior
Instagram: @adutakech
Model
42
Aurora James
Instagram: @aurorajames
Designer, Brother Vellies
43
Tamu Mcpherson
Instagram: @tamumcpherson
Founder, All the Pretty Birds
44
Jerry Lorenzo
Instagram: @jerrylorenzo
Designer, Fear Of God
45
Halima Aden
Instagram: @halima
Model
46
Carly Cushnie
Instagram: @cushnie
Designer, Cushnie
47
Adesuwa
Instagram: @adesuwa
Model
48
Anok Yai
Instagram: @anokyai
Model
49
Mowalola Ogunlesi
Instagram: @mowalola
Designer, Mowalola
Model
