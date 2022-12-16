The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

This week, creatives were outside, and with this year being the most spring-est winter, why not enjoy rocking a fly fit with some skin? At this point, the traditional holiday look has made its exit, and wearing what you want, when you want, is in. Mini skirts and halter tops are now acceptable in December. Who would’ve thought?

Color took the top spot on the trend board this week as there was no in-between from striking blues, greens, and pinks to black and indigo. Plus, we see a pleasing input of textiles from denim and knits. The handbag accessory stole my eyes from these fashion forwards, from an oversized sack to an everyday brown Kate Spade crossbody and a chainlink red and Balenciaga gold mini purse. On the other hand, a surprising spike of sunglass has been on the rise, and of course, these creatives are in on it.

With preppy, street style, and luxury looks making their marks on the fyp, I wonder if we’ll see any holiday looks as it gets closer to the 25th.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.