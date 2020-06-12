The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

This week our favorite fashionistas are back on the gram after being pretty silent for a few days. Last week during the pandemic, numerous protests broke out as a result of the recent killings in the Black community. Our Instagram feed, which is usually flooded with content from creators who specialize in all things social media, took a rightful break to post donation and petition links and protest information and show their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. While the support has not stopped, we were able to spot a few outfits in between the constant activism.

If you’re lucky, your community has started to open back up after a couple months of closure from COVID-19, which would explain the summer colors we spotted on our feed. From hot pink to neutral hues, our favorite creatives are showing us how to come out of quarantine on fire. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next look.

There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.