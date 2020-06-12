The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/ @isthisfate
By Nandi Howard ·

This week our favorite fashionistas are back on the gram after being pretty silent for a few days. Last week during the pandemic, numerous protests broke out as a result of the recent killings in the Black community. Our Instagram feed, which is usually flooded with content from creators who specialize in all things social media, took a rightful break to post donation and petition links and protest information and show their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement. While the support has not stopped, we were able to spot a few outfits in between the constant activism.

If you’re lucky, your community has started to open back up after a couple months of closure from COVID-19, which would explain the summer colors we spotted on our feed. From hot pink to neutral hues, our favorite creatives are showing us how to come out of quarantine on fire. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next look.

There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet, and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@anarchyaustin
02
@africanjawn
03
@ysl.rohan_
04
@blackspicegurl
05
@queenpokoo
06
@aerincreer
07
@1dessdior
08
@glowprincesss
09
@_gracieeb
10
@state.of.dallas
11
@agnesphilip_
12
@fits_by_rag
13
@_aicha_faye
14
@shantstyles_
15
@isthisfate
16
@suoivek
17
@kiaranlanier
18
@juz_showtime_
19
@kaiyabrianne
20
@daviidminor
