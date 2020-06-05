The Best Protest Signs From Black Creatives This Week

This week has been challenging, for multiple reasons.
On top of a deadly virus, the world was hit with back to back violent crimes that resulted in innocent black lives being lost. Breonna Taylor, Ahmed Aubrey, and George Floyd amongst others have been killed by the police or white supremacist all within the last few months. In result of these lives being lost, protest stuck out in all 50 states and across the world advocating for these individuals along with many other lives that have been lost at the result of racism without any consequences.
But enough is enough. People from all communities have come together to protest but particularly millennials and Gen-Z have showed up with their first up and feelings written on a sign. These signs speak for itself and show the resilience of the next generation. We are good hands. Check out our favorite affirmations from protestors this week below.
01
Photo: Twitter/@khalidfarah_
02
Photo: Instagram/@xo_nissi
03
Photo: Instagram/@trippyy.von
04
Photo: Instagram/@vizzy_713
05
Photo: Instagram/@walkwithw
06
Photo: Instagram/@walkwithw
07
Photo: Instagram/@walkwithw
08
Photo: Instagram/@walkwithw
09
Photo: Instagram/@bray.lew
10
Photo: Instagram/@miss_rochelle_x
11
Photo: Instagram/@go_off_sis_podcast
12
Photo: Instagram/@fuhrye
13
Photo: Instagram/@jadealexi
14
Photo: Instagram/@melaniinmell
15
Photo: Instagram/@theflawlesspearl
16
Photo: Instagram/@atiyyanadirah
17
Photo: Instagram/@_michaelamichelle
18
Photo: Instagram/@narcography
19
Photo: Instagram/@_camwalden
20
21
22
Photo: instagram/@blackspicegurl
23
Photo: Instagram/@jasonleviofficial
24
Photo: Instagram/@josiecarvalho
25
101442690_1410246425821742_4017581187103021428_n
Photo: Instagram/@thexlway