The Best Protest Signs From Black Creatives This Week

This week has been challenging, for multiple reasons.

On top of a deadly virus, the world was hit with back to back violent crimes that resulted in innocent black lives being lost. Breonna Taylor, Ahmed Aubrey, and George Floyd amongst others have been killed by the police or white supremacist all within the last few months. In result of these lives being lost, protest stuck out in all 50 states and across the world advocating for these individuals along with many other lives that have been lost at the result of racism without any consequences.

But enough is enough. People from all communities have come together to protest but particularly millennials and Gen-Z have showed up with their first up and feelings written on a sign. These signs speak for itself and show the resilience of the next generation. We are good hands. Check out our favorite affirmations from protestors this week below.