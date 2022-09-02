Home · Fashion

Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

Our fashion favorites from August 27 to September 2.
Best Dressed Black Celebrities This Week
By Greg Emmanuel ·

This past week, red carpet fashion returned as celebrities attended the 2022 MTV VMAs and the 79th Venice International Film Festival. On both carpets, high fashion couture stood out and celebrities delivered fashion moments worth talking about.

Over in Italy, vibrant colors and gorgeous gowns were a common theme amongst the best dressed. Jodie Turner-Smith wore a Christopher John Rogers Collection 009 dress that hugged her silhouette and transitioned down into an admirable train. Tessa Thompson was also present for Day 2 of the Venice Film Festival and has been the talk of time as she arrived on the red carpet like a chameleon wearing a full red monochrome look from Elie Saabs’ FW22 Couture and a matching Brandon Blackwood bag.

Nicki Minaj, one of the co-hosts for the 2022 VMAs and the winner of the 2022 Video Vanguard Award, served looks on and off the stage. After bringing her Barbz on stage to present the award, the global icon shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her latest music video for “Super Freaky Girl”.

Ahead, discover all of this week’s best-dressed celebrities.

01
Jodie Turner-Smith
Courtesy of Getty Images
02
Tessa Thompson
Courtesy of Getty Images
03
Nicki Minaj
Instagram/@nickiminaj
04
Yara Shahidi
Instagram/@yarashahidi
05
Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis
Instagram/@adaircurtis
06
Megan Thee Stallion
Instagram/@thestallion
07
Idris Elba
Courtesy of Getty Images
08
Kari Faux
Instagram/@drvco
09
Lil Nas X
Instagram/@lilnasx
10
Aleali May
Instagram/@alealimay
