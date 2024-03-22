The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

Getty Images

This week celebrities with racks of accolades came out in style. First, actress Yvonne Orji wore an all brown look for a premiere that had our heads turned. Loot actresses Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Maya Rudolph came out for their Apple+ show premier wearing completely different aesthetics that worked well for each personality. Rodriguez wore a denim head-to-toe look while Rudolph wore a black Schiaparelli look.

Next, one of the funniest women to grace the earth, Niecy Nash attended the premiere of Regina King’s film Shirley wearing an elegant blue short suit set designed by Alex Perry. Actress Vivica A. Fox had the same idea to wear a brightly colored suit, in pink, also designed by Alex Perry for the Shirley premiere.

All these premieres had us excited for what may come of the red carpet looks and we’re happy to see that many took a more casual approach. Keep scrolling to learn more about these chic, yet laid back looks, below.

Yvonne Orji Wears The Frankie Shop

At the premiere for Diarra From Detroit, actress Yvonne Orji wore an all-brown outfit designed by The Frankie Shop. Her oversized textured light brown blazer was structured to perfection and featured a double breasted closure. The deep chocolate leather brown pants she wore had a barrel shape adding dimension to her outfit. The look was completed with a pair of strappy heels and a dainty necklace. We’re noticing more barrel shape jeans and pants make its way through the trend cycle, so Orji wearing them solidifies its popularity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Yvonne Orji attends the BET+ “Diarra From Detroit” Los Angeles Premiere at Citizen News Hollywood on March 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Wears Retrofête

A denim on denim look will never go out of style and actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez knows that. For the Loot premiere, Rodriguez wore a denim skirt set that took elements of streetwear and added chic touches. Her skirt featured two pockets on both sides, making it a cargo skirt, while her cropped jacket was worn with one button at the top exposing her denim bandeau. This look is thanks to the stylist duo Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon who get her and other celebs looking red carpet ready. They added gold hoop earrings and gold strappy heels to complete her look.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the Los Angeles Photo Call for Apple TV+ Series “Loot” Season 2 at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 21, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Maya Rudolph Wears Schiaparelli

Also at the Loot premiere, actress Maya Rudolph came onto the scene wearing a black blazer-inspired dress designed by Schiaparelli. The classic gold buttons and gold open stitching on of the lapels gave it away. The double breasted closure went perfectly with the gold accents. Her accessories were gold dangling earrings with abstract artists shapes while her shoes were black and gold to match her dress that featured embossed toe details in a Trompe l’oeil effect.

Maya Rudolph at the photo call for “Loot” season 2 held at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on March 21, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Neicy Nash Wears Alex Perry

At Netflix’s Shirley premiere, actress Neicy Nash wore a light blue short suit set designed by Alec Perry. The shorts were styled high waisted while her blazer was worn unbuttoned to show off her black satin top. She debuted a short pixie cut that paired well with her hoop earrings and added a diamond bracelet to accessorize. Her black YSL bag and black pointed toe heels with straps around the ankles kept her look cohesive.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: Niecy Nash attends Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Vivica A. Fox Wears Alex Perry

Beloved actress Vivica A. Fox wore a pink and silver striped suit also designed by Alex Perry to the Shirley premiere in support of Regina King. Fox added so much fun texture to her look from the silver stripes to her tank top underneath her blazer with its small cutouts. She accessorized with lots of jewelry from her diamond nameplate necklace and heart shaped pendant to her watch and diamond-clad bracelets on both wrists and stacks of rings to match. Her silver clutch with the word “voila” displayed on it matched her silver platform pumps.