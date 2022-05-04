Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Accessorized Her Gown With Sequin Nails At The 2022 Met Gala

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez graced the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala wearing a sleek Jeremy Scott-designed metallic silver sequined, gown equipped with a glamorous hood—looking like the literal definition of Gilded Glamour.

The Golden Globe winner accessorized her shimmering gown with nails adorned with sequins and crystals, taking the look to the next level. Get a closer look at the dazzling nails:

Now just how exactly was this nail glam achieved? Via a press release shared with ESSENCE, we got the step-by-step:

Celebrity nail artist, Naomi Yasuda, used Aprés Nail to create the eye-catching nail art that matched Rodriguez’s dress flawlessly. She started with a base of Gel-X XL Stiletto. She then used the Base Gelcoat to lock in the shiny bits by applying silver and gold sequins. Yasuda used two coatings of Topcoat Gel X once the sequins were totally cured to ensure that they were entirely sealed in. Diamond Gel and crystals were then applied to give extra bling to the nails, which also helped them last all night. Stunning!

We’re definitely putting these nails on our nail-inspo board!