Barbie Collaborates With Basquiat For World Art Day

In celebration of World Art Day, Barbie’s latest collection with late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat launches today. The artist’s prolific work has gone on to reach a cultural phenomenon and can be seen hung on the walls of museums and households. His current estate still partners with selected brands like Peloton and Herschel bringing various collections and Barbie is the latest to partner up.

The Jean-Michel Basquiat x Barbie Doll is centered around two significant icons. In an haute couture statement, the doll wears a printed color blocking original power suit emblazoned with Basquiat’s most recognizable work. Her glam also features a black lip, sculptured x-shaped braided hair style and a gold crown to top it off.

Priced at $50, the Jean-Michel Basquiat x Barbie Doll can be purchased online at Barbie.com or Walmart.com.