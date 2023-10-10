Banana Republic And Peter Do Just Launched Their Chic Capsule Collection

Getty Images

For the fall season, the latest addition to the fashion collaboration machine is Banana Republic and Peter Do. The two brands have created a capsule collection keying in on versatile and high-quality pieces ranging from pleated trench coats and well-tailored trousers. This 28-piece capsule collection was designed by Do, a Brooklyn-based designer with inspiration being pulled from Banana Republic’s archive. All the classic silhouettes reflect the same sentiments that Do has about fashion and our approach to getting dressed.

“For BR x Peter Do, we focused on universal pieces designed with an eye towards versatility, wearability, and a timeless point of view,” Do said. “We both believe in quality and the end goal is to dress people in clothes that they will want to rewear with a feeling of newness each time.”

Other standout pieces in this chic collection are the detachable utility trench, the artisan tunic, and the leather utility trench. These pieces emulate both the Banana Republic and the designer’s audiences, satisfying the need to have good craftsmanship without compromising style. A map of Do’s stomping grounds, Brooklyn, is printed onto additional pieces like the reworked tee, a silk scarf, and a stunning sweater.

“BR x Peter Do allows our brands to reach a new consumer who is passionate about fashion and culture,” said Meena Anvary, Banana Republic’s head of marketing. “The intersection of our heritage and Peter’s unique design sensibility creates a fresh, effortless look to support our customers’ multi-dimensional lives.”

The Banana Republic x Peter Do capsule collection is currently now on bananarepublic.gap and select BR stores across the US, Canada and Japan. Prices retail from $100 to $1,200.