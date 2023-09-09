Creative director Peter Do kicked off New York Fashion Week spring 2024 with his debut at Helmut Lang. The highly anticipated show was speckled with ‘90s inspiration. Accordingly, the makeup and hair looks were an ode to sleek beauty with a side of grit.

Everything from gel-slicked styles, to perfectly quaffed Afros were crafted by Jawara Wauchope. He was inspired to create hairstyles that evoke the feeling of busily running around New York City. “The looks represent all things cool, beautiful and chic hair,” he says. In order to achieve this, Jawara and team used Dyson tools and Bumble and Bumble products. “We wanted the hair to be really gritty and have a lot of grease to it.”

Model on the runway at the Helmut Lang Spring 2024 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Skylight at Essex Crossing on September 8, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the look was completed with a no makeup-makeup complexion and dagger sharp liners by Daniel Sallstrom. To get the job done, Sallstrom lined the upper lid with MAC Chromaline cream liners in hues of yellow, red, black and fuchsia. Additionally, the liner was layered with acrylics for a rubber-like finish. Unlike a cat-eye, which is applied with a slight upward turn, Sasstrom dragged the liner straight out from the corner. “The liner is very sharp,” says Sasstrom, “as if it’s been cut with a knife.”

So if you’re seeking inspiration this fashion week or beyond, take note from Jawara’s ready-for-anything looks. Grab your gel and embrace a slicked-back style or simply rock your gorgeous Afro. A colorful liner doesn’t hurt either.