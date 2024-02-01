Astrologers Predict What Our Favorite Artists Will Be Wearing To The 2024 Grammys

Getty Images For BET

The 2024 Grammy Awards are nearly here. In celebration of this feel-good season in which many of our favorite artists and musicians will be walking away with the fruits of their labor, we are tapping into a bit of mystic magic to determine what they will potentially be wearing. Astrological signs are often leaned on for relationship advice or are viewed daily by those who have an affinity for a bit of optimism or truth-telling to start their day. But, we’re delving a bit deeper, ahead of the Grammy’s we’ve tapped a few astrologers for predictions on what sartorial choices the nominees will land on for the ceremony on Sunday, February 4.

We’re anxiously anticipating what stars like SZA will be wearing. After all, she has nine nominations this year, but also since she utilizes fashion every moment she gets to express herself. Victoria Monét, who has seven nominations will undoubtedly pull off an aesthetically pleasing red carpet look. We’re also keeping our eyes peeled for first-time nominee Coco Jones who is fearless when it comes to her fashion choices.

Ahead you’ll find insights from columnists and astrologers Lisa Stardust and Monisha Anika Holmes in addition to spiritual consultant Gary D’Andre.

SZA

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 28: Recording artist SZA attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

SZA, a unique fashion chameleon appears to be undergoing a transformation in terms of her fashion choices, according to Lisa Stardust. “Despite her previous affinity for black dresses, which represents Scorpio’s connection to the underworld, she now seems to be gravitating towards more colorful outfits to make a statement and stand out in the spotlight,” shares Stardust. The astrologist predicts SZA will opt for form-fitting clothing that accentuates her body along with a vibrant color that captures attention. “SZA likes to be a trendsetter and is looking to embrace colorful prints which is why I think she’ll be making a bold fashion statement,” she adds.

Victoria Monét

Victoria Monet at the Black Music Action Coalition Music Maker Dinner, in association with ASCAP, held at Delilah on January 31, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

“Victoria Monét, being a Taurus, prefers outfits that highlight her figure,” notes Lisa Stardust. This sign points to the fact that she might show up to the Grammy’s in pleather or sequins since she enjoys wearing simple yet elegant styles that exude sensuality. A lace outfit may come into play for the Grammys too. “Since Tauruses are ruled by Venus, who is associated with luxury items, it is safe to assume that her outfit will be crafted from exquisite and opulent material, tailored exclusively for her,” she adds. In terms of color due to her Taurean nature, the hue of her attire will be toned down.

Doja Cat

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“With Doja Cat’s sun in the enchanting and alluring zodiac sign Libra, we can expect her outfit to be visually captivating and beautiful,” explains astrologist Monisha Anika Holmes. This year for the Grammys, Holmes predicts the singer will lean towards an outfit that makes her look like a class act. “Finding the balance between uncanny and tasteful, Doja Cat’s Grammy outfit will be an authentic performance. Expect a more detailed orientation from her and the incorporation of challenging designs and traditional aesthetics,” she adds. Holmes also shared that we mustn’t be surprised if Doja Cat wears something provocative and underground-inspired.

Coco Jones

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Coco Jones attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By looking at Coco Jones’ past fashion at events Lisa Stardust expresses that the singer and performer tends to wear classic looks that highlight her legs. “I think she will wear a metallic look with some cut-outs, just because Capricorns tend to like a classic fashion statement with a modern twist,” she notes. She adds that Jones might wear something strapless that accentuates her décolletage since Capricorn is associated with the bones and structures of her body. “Coco Jones likes to show off those areas. Also, Capricorns tend to wear solid colors, which is why something with a metallic twist or a solid color is perfect for her.”

Janelle Monáe

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Janelle Monáe attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Janelle Monáe’s Sagittarius sun leads me to believe they are going to ride onto the Grammys red carpet with something either in red or in black to let people know that they’re feeling frisky and sexy,” writes Gary D’Andre. The spiritual consultant expands by sharing that Monáe’s outfits may be one that drapes and leaves space for fans to see how it hugs and holds the body. “The sign of Sagittarius has two aspects of nature: half human and half horse and Janelle’s wild, ethereal, and free spirit is what makes Janelle so contagious to watch and listen to.” D’Andre predicts Monáe’s Grammy look will reflect this notion and it will make viewers feel like they’re on another planet watching them from afar. “I do know that Janelle also has a moon in Gemini and a Virgo rising, so everything will be pinned on them appropriately and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Janelle adorned with lots of jewels to zhuzh up the outfit that they debut on the red carpet on Sunday,” he adds.

Jon Batiste

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 07: Jon Batiste attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

According to Monisha Anika Holmes for the Grammys, we can expect more of Jon Batiste’s classically elegant and dreamy aesthetic. “Having his Sun and Venus in the mysterious and opulence-loving zodiac sign Scorpio, his natural inclination is to select clothes that exude a sophisticated, polished aesthetic. Naturally, with his Moon sign in Pisces, his heart and soul demand an ethereal and otherworldly touch to his attire,” she notes. Fans can expect to see Batiste donning pearls, crystals, or other luxurious touches–Holmes reckons that this may happen considering the Neptune transit will be conjunct with his natal moon. “Astrologically speaking, if he included something foreign like African-inspired attire, the public would receive it well, and it may become a permanent signature in his style,” she adds.