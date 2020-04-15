Shahd Batal is living her truth though fashion. There are no rules when it comes to style and Batal is continuing the conversation through modest wear. Starting her digital career back in 2016 the influencer shared hair and beauty tutorials alongside modest fashion tips and tricks before deciding to wear her hijab full-time. In 2020, Shahd continues to document her life and adventures as a young Sudanese- American woman.

For her latest project, the self-proclaimed ‘queen of sweatpants’ has teamed up with ASOS on an exclusive style edit. “I was a loyal customer of ASOS long before I started any partnership with them so to have my own edit feels incredible and full circle,” the influencer tells ESSENCE.

Batal picked her favorite ASOS pieces to curate an edit that embodies her modest yet versatile style. “Having a good selection of basics to style in different ways is definitely key,” she says. From staple sweats paired with oversized tailoring to 80s denim boilersuits and sleek satin dresses, Batal selects were the perfect pieces for any event or living room setting (considering the circumstances). “I’m really into styling casual and formal pieces together at the moment,” Batal exclaimed.

Staying true to her roots as a beauty influencer, Shahd has also included her face and body selects, perfect for achieving her signature soft-glam look.Prices start at $10, The Shahd Batal Style Edit is available now at ASOS.com.