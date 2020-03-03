Photo: Asos x Christian Cowan Collaboration

In the world of online e-commerce, ASOS has curated an efficient business model. The retailer has expanded within all facets of inclusivity from campaign casting to sizing in clothes. With these new initiatives ASOS has propelled its clothing outside of the stereotypical “fast fashion” realm, and made its pieces acceptable to fashion enthusiast. For example, the brand collaborated with designer Christian Cowan late last year.

With an even stronger push for healthy fashion advancements, the retailer announced today that it has achieved a 30% reduction in operational carbon emission since 2015/2016 through its Carbon 2020 strategy, which was launched in 2015 and ends this year. Through the annual ASOS’ carbon report, other performance highlights covered three years of consecutive reductions in carbon emissions per order, and an 18% reduction in customer delivery emissions in the 2018/19 financial year. This was mainly due to a new fulfillment center in Atlanta, GA. Additionally, the online retailer will also switch over to online returns only. Each year, ASOS sends out roughly 64 million paper returns inserts – the switch to online returns could save around 8,450 trees.

With the heat on global retailers for ethical practices and other business looking to bankruptcy, ASOS is pushing it business to sustainable practices, which is paying off.