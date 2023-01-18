Ask And You Shall Recieve: The Telfar Wallet Is Finally Here 

Telfar

Telfar, a.k.a. Telfeezy, a.k.a Bushwick Birkin, has yet again dropped something we’ve wanted to see for a long, long time. The Telfar wallet is the latest product offering from everyone’s favorite brand and is made out of 100% real leather to last us a lifetime of securing our bags, literally and figuratively. The Brooklyn-based designer Telfar Clemens has gained notoriety for his brand rooted in community with the “bag made for everyone.” Since he founded his eponymous brand in 2005, he’s had multiple collaborations with other brands like Eastpak, UGG, and Mooseknuckles, making his community even bigger each time. The more drops he’s had, the more bots he’s had to deal with, so he came up with the Bag Security Program, hence “secure the bag.” From bags to apparel, something was missing, and we all knew it was a wallet to add to the overflowing Telfar collection in our closets.

The wallet will come in 17 different colors; yes, you read that correctly, many in classic colors we know and love. It comes embossed with the classic “T” logo, zip closure, six card slots, a little coin pouch, and a pocket for that cash you’re stacking this year. In their Instagram announcement, they said, “THE TELFAR WALLET: you asked and asked and asked — we took our time AND DID IT RIGHT.” The back and forth about whether or not Telfar should use real leather for their bags have been an ongoing TikTok and Black Twitter debate, but this wallet’s real leather makeup must mean premium quality.

This drop is not part of the security program and will drop on telfar.net on January 23rd at 12 PM EST, selling for $144. Set your alarm early for this one, and you can secure a new Telfar piece to add to your collection.