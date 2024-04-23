Anthony Davis Perfects Game Day Style In Gucci

Getty Images

Anthony Davis arrived for the Los Angeles Lakers game versus the Denver Nuggets in a memorable Gucci outfit. He traded a laidback look with a sleek game day tunnel look that turned into a fashionable moment. Though he nearly wore all black to the face-off which led to a win for the Nuggets, he’s proving that he’s willing to switch his clothing up a bit even amid the playoffs. Despite the loss, Davis was one of the most stylish players of the night.

What helped Davis pull off the entire look? The black sleeved overshirt he donned which designed with a chic collar. One sole button was visible on this piece, and so was a pinned golden bumble bee, this added an interesting element. A white Gucci logo tee and tailored slim-cut trousers played off one another. The proportions here were striking on the center who stands confidently at 6’10”. Gucci’s Ace sneakers were also worn by Davis. Lastly, a pair of maroon Cartier glasses, a few tennis necklaces, a tiny cross earring, and Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets accentuated his outfit.

This style moment by Davis harkens back to a Gucci-centric game day tunnel ‘fit he wore back in December. That ensemble relied on a brown suede coat to do much of the heavy lifting so it’s refreshing that he opted for a quiet luxury feel for yesterday. The Lakers player is aligned with the direction of men’s fashion as of lately, clean and tailored picks that they feel confident in. And last night was further proof of this notion.