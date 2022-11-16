A Look At Lupita Nyong’o’s Wakanda Forever Press Run Looks

With a new movie premiere comes weeks full of press run looks, and for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, star Lupita Nyong’o did not disappoint. Her longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger, has created a more daring yet heroic wardrobe full of daring silhouettes mixed with mesmerizing prints and colors, giving a lionhearted upgrade off-screen.

From a knotted Balmain white cut-out coordinate to the American premiere to a rhinestone embellished layered Alexander McQueen gown for the London show, Nyong’o has had her hand in designers this go-round, as well as emerging. A few standout looks include an oversized cobalt pant and matching jacket constructed by this year’s CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Bach Mai and a beautifully crafted red and white pleated dress by South African designer Thebe Magugu.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Lupita Nyong’o attends Marvel Studio’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” New York Screening at AMC 34th Street on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“Lupita is a strong, incredible woman – not dissimilar from her character – and I wanted to explore that and how strength and beauty can exist together,” Erlanger told Vogue UK. “She’s done movie star, she’s done Hollywood glamor – she does that so well. She does elegance so well, but we really wanted to turn it on its head.”

Her most recent gowns have been hypnotic from being dripped in gold with a net-like Vivienne Westwood gown for the Nigeria premier, as well as a tight black leather dress and avant-garde red cape by designer Jonathan Cohen for the Mexico City debut. As if photos weren’t enough, Nyong’o’s viral Tik Tok and Reels of her shoulder shimmy dance to lyrics “I ain’t stressin’ today” is both a motivational mood and recap of what she captions a “56874287-day press tour.”

Scroll ahead to see our favorite Wakanda Forever press run looks for Lupito Nyong’o.