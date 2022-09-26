Balmain Is Teaming Up With Estée Lauder To Launch Balmain Beauty

Courtesy of Getty Images

Fashion houses crossing over into the beauty industry is not a new concept. However, there has been a heightened amount of new beauty brand launches over the last couple of years. Luxury brands, specifically in fashion, tend to build lifestyles around their brands, which usually leads to creating home goods, decor, and cosmetics products. Beauty brands like Chanel Beauty, Dior Beauty, and Tom Ford Beauty have been around for some time, but with a plethora of celebrities creating their own cosmetics and skincare companies, along with premium brands like Soho House and Barney’s launching skincare lines, even more, fashion companies have been influenced to make the crossover. The latest luxury brand to add beauty to its portfolio is Balmain – the French fashion house is partnering with Estée Lauder to launch Balmain Beauty.

Although Balmain has announced the inception of its new beauty endeavor, Balmain Beauty is not set to officially launch until Fall 2024. Under the brand’s licensing agreement with Estée Lauder, both companies will collaborate to develop, produce and distribute a line of beauty products. At this time, it is not yet revealed whether Balmain will be offering cosmetics, skincare, or both.

“For over ten years, my Balmain team and I have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in fashion,” Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s Creative Director, said in the release. “There was no way that we were going to expand into beauty without ensuring that we had found a partner who understood and shared our outlook. He further explained, “From the very beginning, the team at The Estée Lauder Companies made it very clear that they support Balmain’s distinctive vision, as well as our goal of disrupting the global luxury beauty paradigm.”

For future updates, stay tuned to Balmain Beauty’s Instagram page.