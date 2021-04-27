7 Shoe Trends To Keep Your Eye On For Spring 2021

Steve Madden

For fashion-lovers, there’s an element of excitement to every part of the shopping experience. But if one had to choose, accessorizing with shoes may be one of the most thrilling parts of an outfit, especially when you’ve got loads of new seasonal shoe trends to play around with.

With such a focus on nostalgic fashion inspirations this year rather than modernism, designers have been able to introduce styles that feel experimental and exciting, calling on design elements from fashion eras half of us didn’t get to fully experience first-hand, if at all. Another common theme among the styles making repeat appearances everywhere from the runway to Instagram are shoes that combine indoor comfort with outdoor style, for that part of you that isn’t quite ready to let go of your comfy quarantine style.

Whether you’re in the market for a head-turning heel, a quick mule for rushed days, or an elevated flat sandal to update your rotation of casuals, one thing is for sure — you won’t be able to stop clicking “add to cart” this spring. Scroll down for a look at what’s trending and shop a few different style of each trend below.

Wooden Effect

In a true testament to the referential nature of fashion, nostalgia is in the air and wooden shoe details are back. Be it a platform sandal or a studded clog (yes, clogs) there’s truly never been a more nostalgic shoe trend. To polish off the shoe with a modern touch, style them with a cutout mini dress, or tailored, flared trousers.

Thong Heels

What started out as a bit of a controversial trend has finally found a place to reside in the hearts and closets of fashion girls galore. It’s hard to name a brand that hasn’t co-signed the trend, which means you’re not short of options to make the look your own. Most often incorporating a relatively low heel, the silhouette essentially offers an elevated way to employ the ease of a flip-flop. What more can you ask for in a casual heel?

Cloud Shoes

As far as leather shoes go, this puffy iteration is probably the most comfortable yet. The style typically involves padded straps that literally feel like pillows for your feet. The chunkiness makes the flat styles inherently casual and perfect for springtime shorts, but add a heel to dress up in a shoe you’ll want to wear all day and night long.

Flatforms

Platform shoes are re-emerging as fashion continues to embrace the spunky style of the ‘70s, and while you’re bound to encounter some high heels and wedges, flatforms are without a doubt leading the pack. What’s best is the amount of versatility within the style: you can opt for a lower platform, a sky-high pair, a sandal with lace up straps, sneakers, or a pair with a wooden heel to nail two trends in one.

Knotted Sandals

In an update to your common strappy sandals, this season’s update comes with stringy straps and knotted details. If you ask us, is a simple way to make a statement out of classic shoe! In styles reminiscent of Bottega Veneta’s 2019 Knot Ankle-Tie Sandal and FENTY x Amina Muaddi’s 2020 Caged In Sandal, more everyday-friendly styles have hit the market from mules to lace-up ankles.



Outdoor Slippers

For those not quite ready to dive back into heels, this shoe trend has your back this season. If you’ve ever wanted to wear your slippers outside, now you can with the indoor-outdoor style popping up across brands. Fusing an outdoor sole with loungey attributes such as fuzzy or terry cloth uppers and ultra-cushioned soles is actually pretty genius. Consider these your new errand shoes.

Bamboo Heels

For anyone planning a safe vacation this year, nothing screams resort style like designs inspired by nature. Move over raffia — and enter, bamboo heels. The design offers an eye-catching accent to any shoe, and will look great paired with everything from palazzo pants, to a fringed dress, to your favorite swimsuit skirt set.