The 2025 Met Gala Announces Its Co-Chairs: Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, And More

Fashion’s biggest night out, the Met Gala just got a bit cooler. The Costume Institute and Vogue have announced that Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Anna Wintour will each co-chair the 2025 Met Gala. The honorary chair will be none other than the NBA legend LeBron James. We’re sure that these individuals will bring their own twist to the prestigious evening. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has also announced the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

That’s not the kicker, the exhibit pulls from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, Miller is also a guest curator for the exhibition. According to Vogue, “the exhibit will feature garments, paintings, photographs, and more—all exploring the indelible style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day.”

All of this news is quite exciting. Hamilton has regularly been a fixture at the Met Gala for years. His athletic prowess in F1 combined with how he’s reinvigorated race day style has been a sight to behold, he’s breathed life into the often gatekept sport. Separately, Domingo who has been staking his claim as one of Hollywood’s fastest-rising style stars attended his first Met Gala this year. These co-chairs in addition to Williams just make sense. Especially given Pharrell’s current role as creative director at the lauded Louis Vuitton Men’s. Aside from this, Williams has been a preeminent fixture within hip hop in matters of style–his ensembles over the years have been resplendent and have broken countless barriers. This will be his sixth time at the Met Gala, and second as co-chair.

It goes without saying but A$AP Rocky is another figure whose level of style is unmatched. The New York City native has been experimenting with brands and silhouettes for years. His co-chair title is fitting. He’s been having quite an explosive year thus far. This will mark James’ first Met Gala. His athletic prowess enmeshed with the style moments he’s etched into the NBA and the high fashion industry are worthy of platforming.

One can’t but think of the titular figure André Leon Talley with these announcements. Since the exhibition will dig into Black dandyism by proxy Talley’s name comes to mind. His level of understanding of how marginalized people like himself show up in the world was a lasting legacy the late multi-hyphenate leaves with his eons of fans.

Vogue reports that the Met Gala will return to New York City on May 5, 2025. The dress code is set to be announced in early 2025. “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” will be on view from May 6 to October 26, 2025.