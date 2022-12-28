2022’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Fashion moments this year included the rise and fall of brands, influencer-gate, the continued demise of print, and trends, all in what seems like a short span of time. A year is made of moments, and some of those fashion moments will forever be immortalized by men and women who have shaped more of pop culture’s historical trajectory into the new decade. The first two years of the “Roaring 20s” were two that felt like a dissociative episode, and now we’ve blinked, and 2023 is looming upon us.
In the midst of the chaos, there was beauty — there will always be beauty. The immortalized moments that were mentioned will surely be referenced and talked about by the aesthetes of our generation and so on. The red carpet, a place where glamour is religion and celebrity is god, the gowns they adorn themselves must act for the spirit, and we mere mortals worship these looks.
Peruse, observe, and absorb these gorgeous red-carpet moments of 2022.
01
Willow Smith
Wearing Stella McCartney at the ‘Emancipation’ Premiere.
Getty Images
02
Lizzo
Wearing Custom Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards.
Getty Images
03
Normani
Wearing Christian Siriano at The 2022 Met Gala.
Getty Images
04
Doja Cat
Wearing Versace and Coperni at The 64th 2022 Grammy Awards.
Getty Images
05
Cynthia Erivo
wearing Louis Vuitton at 2022 Met Gala.
Getty Images
06
Kiki Layne
Wearing Prabal Gurung at 2022 Met Gala.
Getty Images
07
Tessa Thompson
Wearing Elie Saab at the “Bardo” Red Carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Getty Images
08
Zendaya
Wearing Fear of God at HBO Max FYC Event For “Euphoria”
Getty Images
09
Janelle Monae
Wearing Thom Browne at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala.
Getty Images
10
Paloma Elsesser
Wearing Luar at 2022 CFDA Awards.
Getty Images
11
Rihanna
Wearing Rick Owens at Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere.
Getty Images
12
Zoë Kravitz
Wearing Oscar de La Renta at NY: “The Batman” World Premiere.
Getty Images
13
Jada Pinkett Smith
Wearing John Paul Gaultier x Glenn Martens at the 2022 Oscars.
Getty Images
14
Letitia Wright
Wearing McQueen to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere.